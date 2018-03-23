TourGenie Introduces a New Offbeat Tour Package on David Neel’s Cave – A Breath of History

TourGenie is pleased to announce a new offbeat tour package on David Neel’s Cave. It is an itinerary in which they take you to the very cave, where Alexandra David Neel went in studying and meditation for months.

TourGenie is a reputed online platform for Travel and tourism industry that provides the best adventure tour packages and spellbinding journey through the enamored lands of Sikkim, Darjeeling, Bhutan, Nepal and other regions of Northeast India.

One of the fascinating tourist destinations in North Sikkim is David Neel’s cave tour. The tour is all about exploring the cave of Alexendra David-Neel. Alexendra David-Neel was one of the most famous French explorer and the first women from the western world to have set foot into Tibet. On her second visit to Sikkim in 1914 she met Gomchen Rinpoche of Lachen Nawang Kunzang, at the Lachen monastery with whom she retreated to the caves above Deuthang to study and meditate for two while Rinpoche meditated for 13 years.

The place has a definite and unique charm and so attracts the history lovers who wish to enjoy the moments of spirituality beholding the natural beauty. This tour package is 4 days, 3 nights in duration. In this package, on the day one, you will be taken to Lachen, a town in North Sikkim. On the day two, you will be visiting Lachen Monastery which comprises small Casket containing a flat stone bearing the amazing footprint of the Kham Gomchen who stayed at Thangu Monastery. On the day three, there will be a hike to David Neel’s Cave. The cave where Alexandra David Neel meditated can still be found in a rocky cliff high above Kalep village.

The walk to David Neel’s Cave comprises a wonderful and heroic view of the Kalep valley, Zema Chu River which originates from Zemu Glacier the largest glacier of Mount Khangchendzongna and plenty of vantage points along the way to capture a breathtaking scenery.

