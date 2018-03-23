Sunwise Capital Now Offering Scholarships

Deerfield Beach, FL – The Sunwise Capital team is happy to announce that it is offering a scholarship to a promising student that is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The company created the scholarship to help someone who would have otherwise not had access to formal education beyond high school.

The 2019 scholarship program is a trial to test the waters and see how much interest the public has in the offer. Sunwise intends to expand the scholarship if everything goes as planned. Those who want to be considered must complete and submit their applications by Jan. 10, 2019. The winner will receive $500 for educational expenses.

Requirements

To keep their application process fair and straightforward, Sunwise has listed a few requirements that interested applicants must meet for consideration. First, everyone who applies must have an official autism spectrum disorder diagnosis. Applicants also need to be U.S. citizens who are enrolled in an accredited school. Sunwise is looking for people who have recently graduated from high school or who are in an undergraduate program.

Anyone who meets those requirements and needs help paying for tuition or other educational costs can move forward with the application process for a chance to earn the funds. The scholarship can make a significant difference for autistic students who have trouble paying the fees related to ongoing education.

Sunwise Capital knows how hard it can be for people to go to college in addition to facing the other challenges of life. Those diagnosed with autism are intelligent individuals who have a lot to offer, but they sometimes need a little help reaching their dreams.

Signing Up

The team at Sunwise Capital understand how difficult signing up for financial aid and other forms of assistance can be, so they strive to make their application process as simple and pain-free as possible. Interested applicants must create a cover letter that includes the applicant’s name, phone number, and email address. Those who want to move forward must explain how they meet the requirements and include proof of eligibility.

Sunwise Capital wants to help as many people as possible and would like to know about any community service the applicants have done. Sunwise will only review and consider applications that include two letters of recommendation from teachers or other community leaders.

Once all those tasks are complete, applicants must write a 600-word essay describing how they will use their education to improve the world and give back to the community. The final step is allowing Sunwise Capital to use the student’s image and story on the website.

If you are interested in finding out more information, you can visit their page at https://sunwisecapital.com/autism-scholarship/

No email or phone applicants will be accepted.

Sunwise Capital is committed to providing students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder the best opportunity to advancing their education. While this is only the first year of the scholarship, Sunwise Capital hopes this small seed will grow with care and help from the community.

You must mail submissions to:

Sunwise Capital

Attn: Autism Scholarship 2019

20423 State Road 7 F6-350, Boca Raton, FL 33498