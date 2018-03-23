Shri Devi Will Be Remembered in Her Roles

An actress who entertained us from her childhood to till end is amazing with her quick and stunning face expression, yes in latest Bollywood Updates today we are talking about Sridevi a beautiful and talented actress.

She started her career as a child artist in south movies at the age of 4 years playing the role of god. There used to be references in Tamil households where the epitome of beauty is basically “Sridevi madiri azhaga iruka” (“you look like Sridevi”). Our Sendhoorapoo she was, the address of Tamil Nadu to the rest of this nation. Sadly, the mainstream media actually neglected her immense body of work in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. She was already a Superstar before even she set foot in the North, not even knowing the Hindi language, typical stereotype Madrasi. But watch the epic Moondram Pirai and you realize how comfortable the Sivakasi-born actress was in her mother tongue. She set her makes everywhere just because of her tallent. It was both a chief contradiction and highlight of her long and illustrious career that despite her language dilemma (charmingly captured in her 2012 comeback vehicle English Vinglish) the actress ended up working in several regional cinemas. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, you name it. Once again, the theme of language rears its head in Sridevi’s life and cinema and today’s Bollywood News in India.

With ultimate talent, acting, dance, expression her presence on screen is so strong, such a constant that she needs few embellishments to prop her up. She was one of the few women who could well and truly hold her own. She was all kinds of brilliant and I hope her life gave her joy comparable to what she gave us.According the tredniOff role she was a perfect wife and mother of two daughters.

She played the role of child artist, a great dancer, a stepmother, a mental disorder girl, mature bold lady, and also entertained with naughty romantic roles. To watch her is to be spellbound by the largeness of her. It is also to fall, just as easily, into the trap of the emptying gaze about which Marilyn Monroe once said: “Men don’t see me. They just lay their eyes on me.” She was a superstar of a time when it must have been crazy hard for women to negotiate their pay, scripts, and power. In fact no one like her in Indian film history has managed to be the most bankable star in all the three languages that make the maximum movies as per the latest updates of bollywood.

She was among the few female stars in Hindi cinema who could steer a movie’s commercial fate on her own merit. She was perfect in all her role and really done mind blowing work as a actress. The films include Guru, Naaka-Bandi, Chaalbaaz, Banjaran, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe and Gurudev. While in Lamhe and Khuda Gawah, she portrayed the characters of both the mother and daughter, in the rest of the films they are twins. Every time, Sridevi played both the characters distinctly and proved why she was considered as Lady Amitabh Bachchan of the Indian film industry as the bollywood today’s news. Interestingly, Senior Bachchan has played dual roles in 13 films – Mahaan, Don, Aakhree Raasta, Desh Premee, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Sooryavansham, Toofan, Satte Pe Satta, Lal Baadshah, Bemisaal, The Great Gambler and others. With this, Amitabh has done the highest number of double roles in Bollywood. She has worked with Anil Kapoor, in more than 10 films which include Laadla, Karma, Mr India, Joshilay, Mr Bechara, Sone Pe Suhaga, Joshilay, Heer-Raanjha and Ram Avtar.

Indian cinema lost a gem of an actress on February 24. Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai.