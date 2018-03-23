Senior Helpers Offers Disease Management Service to Help Older Adults

Chronic diseases account for majority of health care costs in the United States. However, most chronic diseases can be avoided. Senior Helpers assists senior citizens with their day to day living with their disease management service.

[TOWSON, 3/23/2018] – Senior Helpers in DC helps implement a comprehensive at-home plan to manage various chronic diseases. Throughout the entire care regimen, Senior Helpers will continually review and address the changing needs of the senior patient.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in the United States. Chronic diseases include type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and obesity. These are also some of the most common, costly, and preventable health problems.

Chronic Disease Causes, Management, and Prevention

There are certain behaviors that lead to chronic illness. According to the CDC, lack of exercise, poor nutrition, tobacco use, and drinking too much alcohol all contribute to chronic illness. For instance, the CDC found out that about 90% of Americans aged 2 and up consume too much sodium. In turn, this causes high blood pressure. In 2015, they also discovered that 39% of adolescents and 22% of adults eat vegetables less than once a day.

The CDC adds that most health care costs in the United States are attributed to chronic diseases. Eighty-six percent of the nation’s 2.7 trillion-dollar health care expenditures are for people with chronic diseases and mental illness. In 2008, obesity related medical costs were estimated to be 147 billion dollars, for example.

In the Senior Helpers Disease Management program, the Director of Nursing is a registered nurse who works with the patient’s family as well as with the Senior Helpers service team to create a customized care plan for the patients. The team can assist in meal planning to suits the patient’s need. They likewise monitor medicine intake and assist in required exercise and therapy.

About Senior Helpers

