Rejoice in comfort & fashion, this Season with Rangriti’s Spring/Summer Collection

With the Summer season approaching, Rangriti launches it’s all new Spring/Summer collection of must-haves for your wardrobe. Rangriti brings to you magnificent pieces, designed keeping in mind the modern women of today who want comfortable clothing that makes them stand out. The range will make you fall in love with its pop of vibrant colours and modern-cut designs.

Rangriti has become the epitome of Fusion Fashion as it adds a contemporary touch to your look, as each piece is comfortable to wear and up to date with latest trends. This collection is primarily dominated by Smart Kurtas, Kurta Dresses, Indie Tops, Slim Pants and many more to choose from. Rangriti is known for its eccentric & experimental approach. It features a fanciful selection that bursts into elegance of colourful patterns to impart a contemporary look to classical styles. This season is a mélange of prints coming together ranging from traditional Indian to chic contemporary.

Mr. Siddharth Bindra said,” The new range Spring/summer collection will offer a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary styles that compliments different personalities & help bring out the best in them’.

