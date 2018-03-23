Output Factory for InDesign Is Now Available on the New Adobe Exchange

Zevrix Solutions announces that Output Factory for Adobe InDesign is now available on Adobe Exchange, a new and improved Creative Cloud marketplace. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and more. Users can now purchase the software directly on Adobe Exchange which makes it easier for customers to discover and install third party plug-ins for Creative Cloud.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces that Output Factory for Adobe InDesign is now available on the new and improved Adobe Exchange. Awarded 5 of 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, ad agencies and publishing houses worldwide. The software helps users eliminate repetitive tasks through batch processing with time-saving output options. (http://www.adobeexchange.com/creativecloud.details.308.html)

Adobe Exchange provides a new way to search, discover, and install plug-ins, extensions, and other content for Creative Cloud products. As a unified destination that brings third-party integrations with Creative Cloud, Document Cloud & Experience Cloud under a single umbrella, Adobe Exchange will make it easier for customers to discover and install integrations that expand and enhance what they can achieve on Adobe’s Clouds.

“With Output Factory, I’ve got our magazine production down to six minutes from three hours,” says Jeff Middleton, a Toronto, Canada based graphic designer. “Once I set up all my presets, it was insane how fast it was. I load all my InDesign docs into Output Factory, press play, go grab a coffee and come back to my entire magazine.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch processing of InDesign files

-Export as single pages or spreads

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Preflight InDesign documents on the fly

-Run custom scripts

-Preflight final PDF files

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Adobe Exchange for US$169.95 (Lite version: $119.95) as well as from Zevrix website and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018. (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php)