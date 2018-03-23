McNROE launches new TVC for WILD STONE-CODE

23rd March, 2018: McNROE, owner of brands WILD STONE & Secret Temptation launched their latest television commercial today for WILD STONE CODE. CODE is a sub-brand (of WILD STONE) with six variants inspired by precious metals (Platinum, Titanium, Gold, Copper, Bronze & Steel), which is reflective of the quality of fragrances on offer and operates in the premium segment of Perfumed Body Spray category.

The “CODE” commercial is a tongue-in-cheek story that showcases the eternal fight men have had in the quest for precious metals. Conceptualised by Soho Square, the TVC is staged in a sub-terrestrial cavern with a group of young miners in the hunt for something precious. The story is about the essence of a man’s devious want to own fragrances as exquisite as precious metals, and he is ready to fight his fellow men for it. One can surely fathom the subsequent rush to possess something glorious & exquisite as the echoing enthusiasm of owing ‘CODE’ lingers in the memory of onlookers. “Men have always fought over precious metals. The Precious Metal Collection from WILD STONE CODE, is yet another great reason for them to start a new fight,” avers Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy&Mathers.

Speaking on the TVC, Mr. Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Business Officer, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd said, “CODE has always had a strong consumer preference for its fragrances. This is an attempt to strengthen and leverage the consumer acceptance to build a larger franchise.With this, McNROE aims to build differentiation for the CODE range from the rest of its popular WILD STONE range of Deodorants and Perfumes.”

McNROE Consumer Products, is among India’s top two deodorant companies with its brands WILD STONE, Secret Temptation & Heaven’s Garden.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAzfFbpfD10