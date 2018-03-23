High-tech materials are standard in high HP sports cars. The problem: even the most high-end body includes consumable parts that must be renewed from time to time. Ceramic brake (http://www.rebrake.de/?lang=en) discs are some of the most effective yet most expensive consumable parts.

The company FOXX Automotive Components from Weßling to the west of Munich has developed a special process that not only matches the performance of the original carbon ceramic brakes (http://www.rebrake.de/how-can-ceramic-brake-discs-be-cheaply-resurfaced/?lang=en), but exceeds it.

Rebrake offers an effective process for both types of ceramic brake discs as well as CCB and CCM disks, whereby the brakes” original performance is restored. Put simply, the process restores the extremely robust surface, i.e. the thin top layer on the carbon ceramic brake disc.

To ensure that this is achieved, the much thicker core of the ceramic brake disc can be retained to reduce costs compared with completely replacing with a new ceramic brake disc. These can quickly add up to 5,000 to 7,000 EUR or more, depending on manufacturer.

From 1,050 EUR instead of 5,000 EUR for a fully restored ceramic brake disc

Ceramic brake discs come in two different types with different diameters. Rebrake offers a tried and tested resurfacing process for all variants. This restores the special surface of the ceramic brake disc, physically connecting this with the core to form one unit. This is achieved through chemical thermal processes, the most significant being “pyrolysis”. At 1,100 degrees Celsius, carbon polymers can be concentrated on the top layer of the ceramic brake disc.

Rebrake: resurfaced ceramic brake discs with a guarantee

Even if this layer is just a millimetre thick, it”s still very resistant to heat and abrasion. The ceramic brake discs with larger diameters are understandably more expensive to restore than smaller discs.

It is somewhat cheaper to resurface CCM discs from Aston Martins, Corvettes, Ferraris, Maseratis, McLarens and Nissans than the CCB brake discs used by Audi, Bentley, BMW, Lamborghini and Porsche. Depending on diameter, prices range from 1,050 EUR to 1,350 EUR plus VAT. Rebrake provides a 12-month guarantee for all resurfaced ceramic brake discs.