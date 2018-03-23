Gem & Jewellery India International Exhibition (GJIIE) 2018 gets underway in Chennai

South India’s mega B2B show by MJDMA and UBM India

Chennai, 23rd March, 2018: The 14th edition of Gem & Jewellery India International Exhibition (GJIIE) organized by Madras Jewellers Diamond Merchants Association (MJDMA) and UBM India, the nation’s leading exhibition organizer, commenced today at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Chief Guest Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam and other key dignitaries Mr. Jayantilal Chalani, President, MJDMA; Shri. Shantakumar, Secretary, MJDMA; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India and Mr. Abhjit Mukherjee, Group Director, UBM India inaugurated the show amidst an august industry gathering.

The fair is recognised as an integral part of the jewellery sector by associations and the industry at large, with support from eminent associations namely, MJDMA & as well as 310 Trade Associations & Bodies. The three-day expo is South India’s largest B2B show with participation of over 325 exhibitors and 450 brands, showcasing the latest trends in this gleaming domain. It includes representation by wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and trade and governmental bodies.

GJIIE, a gateway to the Indian jewellery market, has a special focus on South India’s repertoire, and provides an excellent platform for buyers and suppliers to connect, network, exchange ideas, discover upcoming trends and generate business opportunities. It continues to attract well-reputed local and overseas buyers, reinforcing the expo’s position as a proven and trusted sourcing hub for the industry. In addition to Tier I, II and III cities in India, the exhibition witnessed delegate representation from Malaysia, Singapore, Middle East and Asian countries, thus substantiating the international reach and presence of GJIIE 2018.

Speaking at the inauguration of South India’s largest jewellery expo – GJIIE 2018, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “We see abundant opportunities in the Gems and Jewellery sector which is also export-oriented and labour intensive, deeming India as the hub of the global jewellery market. It is extremely important that the community convenes under one platform to connect, trade, discuss growth and tribulations, and create a core strategy to overcome the challenges of the sector. As South India’s largest jewellery expo in the country, GJIIE takes pride in its role to provide this micro ecosystem for jewellery professionals and create an international trading platform enabling jewellery, diamond, pearl and gemstone suppliers to congregate, interact and network with stakeholders, both local and international.”

“With the overwhelming response received during our last edition in March 2017 the 14th edition of GJIIE aims to be a bigger affair with great business opportunities. We would further like to express our gratitude to all the jewellery associations in the South who have sincerely and readily provided complete support to our endeavour,” he further added.

This year, the expo showcased an array of heritage jewellery that includes Temple Nakshi Jewellery, Stone Studded Jewellery, and Bridal Jewellery such as Manga Malai, Kasu Mala, and Pachhi Designs modified by contemporary touch. CZ Jewellery, Casting Jewellery, Hollow chains, exclusive Men’s jewellery and seasonal trending jewellery such as pearls, multi layered neckpieces, arm cuffs, and bejewelled brooches along with latest machinery used in the manufacturing process and other related products and services were also on display.

The expo witnessed participation by leading players from Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Kerala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Delhi, to name a few. Some of the exhibitor names include Emerald Jewel Industry, Laxmi Jewellery, Jai Gulab Dev Jewellers, Prakash Gold Palace, Mohanlal Jewellers, J C Jewellers, RKR Gold, Rasi Jewellery, white Fire Diamonds, Peeyar Manufacturers, Angel Gold, Emy Exports, Mukti Gold, Chain N Chains, Swarn Shilpi Chains, Unique Chains, Sangam Jewels, Shanti Gold International, Matushree Gold, Anmol Swarn, Zar Jewels, Lotus Jewellery, Charbhuja Jewels, Ambika Jewels, Manak Jewellers, J K S Jewels, Damara Gold, Raia Jewels, M B Jewellers, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Royal Chains, Shree Raj Jewellers, Pure Platinum, Jewel Park, Derewala Industries, Guru Kripa Jewellers, D Gem Mount, Navkar Sterling, ACPL Jewels, S K Jewels, D N Jewels, Sterling Ornaments, Classic Ornaments, Glitiani, Suman, Bijoux Argent, J P Jewellery, MRK Gold and MRK Silver, Arihant Mangal Silver, M M Gold Palace, Vithraag Jewels, Rajat Emporium, Om Ganesh Jewellers , Ashlyn Chemmunnoor Instruments, S R Scales, GIA, Shree Raj Marketing, ACZET, and Fischer Measurement Technologies, amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion of the 14th edition of GJIIE, Mr. Jayantilal Chalani, President, MJDMA said, “The Gems and Jewellery sector contributes around 7 per cent of the country’s GDP and employs over 4.64 million workers. Being extremely export oriented and labour intensive, it is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country. The market in India is also home to more than 5,00,000 players, with the majority being small players. GJIIE is an initiative by the trade and for the trade. We are delighted to see that the expo has participation from the deep interiors of the country, including Tier II and Tier III towns.”

Speaking on GJIIE, Mr. Rajesh Vummidi, Chairman, GJIIE said, “As organizers, MJDMA and UBM India have always aimed at getting the best clientele to participate in GJIIE through constant promotions and great road shows held in major cities as well as in Tier II and Tier III towns. This year, the expo is geared for success with over 450 brands spread across five halls showcasing an array of merchandise with a special focus on South India’s range.”

The key highlights of the expo included seminars by acknowledged thought leaders in the industry on topics such as “Spotlight on Synthetics” by GIA, “Role of MSME in Jewellery Sector”,“About Diamonds” by HRD, “Advance Technology in jewellery manufacturing” by Gold smith Academy, to name a few. The expo will also feature a ‘Hall of Fame’, an ‘Innovation gallery’ & an ‘Artisan’s Zone’ with a display of unique products, live jewellery making , miniatures and a Jewellery costume made from precious metals and gem stones. Spread across five halls, the expo will feature category-wise pavilions such as Elite pavilion, Gold pavilion, Silver & Gemstone pavilion and will also have a Machinery & Allied section.

UBM has been an integral part of the jewellery industry for nearly three decades, organizing similar renowned jewellery fairs worldwide. GJIIE is one of the four-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi) hosted throughout the year by UBM India.