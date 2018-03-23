Fertigation Market Analysis, Size, Share, Future Demand, Leading Players and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Fertigation is a term derived from fertilization and irrigation. Fertigation is a slow application of fertilizers, soil amendments, and other water soluble products into an irrigation system to improve the process of crop yield. It is used to add additional nutrients or to fulfill nutrient deficiencies in the plant tissue. The fertigation applies the nutrients exactly and uniformly to the wetted root volume, where the active roots are concentrated, which increases the efficiency of the fertilizers. It is gaining popularity due to high crop yield and cost-effectiveness due to less labor involvement. The market is further driven by minimized nutrient leaching losses which has gained popularity among farmers to increase their crop quality and quantity.

Fertigation is a process where fertilizers are dissolved and distributed along with water in the irrigation system. It is used to increase the crop productivity by providing adequate nutrients to the plant tissues. Increasing population and rising demand for crops are driving the growth of the market. Factors such as increased crop production along with protection against drought like situation is an advantage served by this method. Moreover, it is gaining popularity due to its excellent efficiency of nutrient utilization. Additionally, it is gaining acceptance in the regions where labor is scarce and medium or large areas need to be irrigated with minimum waste of water and time.

Furthermore, exploitation of groundwater in majority of countries is alarming the need for fertigation market, which is boosting the demand for fertigation.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4540

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global fertigation market are The Toro Company (U.S.), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Valmont Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Rivulis (India), Netafim (Israel), T-L IRRIGATION CO. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Wide application of fertigation in drip irrigation is majorly contributing the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in fertigation market

Industry Segments:

Fertigation market is segmented by agro inputs including fertilizers, pesticides, nutrients, and others. The fertilizer input dominates the market followed by herbicide and fungicide, which are part of pesticides. Fertilizers have gained huge popularity in regions where extensive production and cultivation of crops is done.

On the basis of crop type, fertigation market is segmented as field crops, orchard crops, plantation crops, forage grasses, horticulture crops, and others. Among all, horticulture crops are dominating the market followed by orchard crop. Furthermore, growing population and growing demand for horticulture crops have led to extensive use of fertigation in this market.

Based on the irrigation system, fertigation market is segmented as drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation, pivot irrigation, and others. Among all, the drip irrigation is dominating the market and expected to grow in the coming years. It is the most water-efficient irrigation system and fertigation has become a part of drip irrigation system.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fertigation-market-4540

Regional Analysis:

The global fertigation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Global fertigation market is dominated by Europe followed by North America. Extensive R&D activities in the European region along with technological surge have helped in the application of fertigation method in this region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fast growing market owing to the developing agricultural sector and growing demand for foods.

Furthermore, lack of rain and other water resources followed by technological advancements focusing on irrigation system in Israel has majorly contributed the growth of fertigation market.