Data Analytics Market by Type, Applications, Deployment, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2022

Overview – Global Data Analytics Market:

Data Analytics is a statistical method of analyzing and examining a very large amount of data to gain an effective outcome. In this method the data is collected from the past trends and processed to gain the insightful information which can help in business growth. May it be Cost reduction, new product or service launch or need to make a quick decision the data analytics proves to be very helpful, Confirms the Scholar of Market Research Future.

Segments:

The Study Report – “Global Data Analytic Market” has been segmented on the basis of type, application and end users. Types of data analytics include Prescriptive, Predictive and Descriptive. Application includes- Web Mining, Data Mining, DBMS among others and By End Users the report it’s comprised of – BFSI, Software/IT, Government, Healthcare, Media and Communication and Manufacturing among others.

Key Utility Factors:

 Provides detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Data Analytics Market

 Offers insights about factors affecting the market growth

 Enables to analyze the Data Analytics Market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

 Provides historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

 Offers country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

 Provides country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by application, by end users and sub-segments.

 Provides strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

 Empowers to track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Data Analytics Market

Intended Audience

• Data Analytics Companies

• Analytics Service Providers

• Software Developer Companies

• Service Providers

• Manufacturing Companies

• Big Data Analytics Service Providers

Market Synopsis & Scenario:

Organizations are convinced upon that they need to employ data analytics when they are in the process of looking to leverage the data to help them better predict what will happen. They also know that they need to be faster and more sophisticated when it comes to decision-making capabilities. As improving both, speed and sophistication helps them to maximize the return on investment.

Increasing demand to counter big data challenges paired with emerging technologies along with business intelligence and analytics are the most prominent factors expected to boost the demand for data analytics in coming years. Small and medium-sized companies are coming with updated solution and services to optimize the efficiency of businesses with lower cost as compared to established players. In addition, cost reductions from cloud deployment models, benefits of data analytics over traditional analytics, increasing need to address vertical specific challenges are the some of the contributing factors for the growth of Data Analytics Market in coming years. On the other hand, technical misspecifications of data analytics is expected to pose a challenge to market growth. Nonetheless, adoption by niche industries is likely to open new doors for the Data analytics demand.

High adoption rate of technology and growing analytics market has driven the market of data analytics to a considerable amount. This market is currently growing with CAGR of ~31% and expected to grow at US $~159 billion by the end of forecasted period.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market due to technological advancement in U.S. and Canada while Asia-Pacific Data Analytics market has emerged as fastest growing market with a considerable rate of CAGR whereas Europe holds second position in global market with a substantial market share.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of data analytics market are- IBM (U.S), Alteryx (U.S.) BigPanda (U.S.) SAS Institute (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Cogito Corporation (U.S.), Datameer (U.S.), Looker (U.S.) among others.

