YOQ At DJAZAGRO, Rising Their Chocolate Machines To An Art

People always say that “hunger is the best sauce”, but everyone knows the charm of food always make people try to stop but cannot, sometimes it has nothing to do with hunger.

DJAZAGRO, a 4 days event being held from 9th to 12th April 2018 at the Safex Palais des Exposition d‘Alger in Algiers, Algeria, will show the charm of food to every exhibitor. Suzhou Asia-Europe Bridge Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd won’t miss this important opportunity to rise their chocolate machines to an art.

Asia-Europe Bridge was founded in 1994 -best chocolate making machinery in China, which specialized in making chocolate machines for over 24 years. They are committed to a complete set of chocolate equipment which includes chocolate conche machine , chocolate temperature adjuster, chocolate molding machine, chocolate coating machine, chocolate enrobing line and ect.

“Chocolate is a food that can bring happiness to everyone. When people mention chocolate, they always think of their carefree childhood, and the memories of sweet love“ The representative went on to say. ”According to customer requirements, we are best chocolate making machinery china and can be customized and a full set of solution will be provided. There is no doubt that we have made the chocolate machine to an art.”

When it comes to the reason of exhibiting this event, he musters a smile. “This event showcases products like Industries equipment, process, ingredients, packaging, Bakery, Pastry, Restaurants, Hotels equipment, machines, products etc. in the Agriculture & Forestry industry,this is a good opportunity to let our company be well-known, and find more cooperative partner”, stated a representative of this company.

For the first time in 2017, a strict screening system was introduced to ensure the professionalism of the audience, and a strong business atmosphere was formed at the exhibition site. After the exhibition, many exhibitors said they had received orders at the exhibition site, and Asia-Europe Bridge is confident for this.

