With a network across 600+ Locations in 29 States, ZOYLO records the highest reach in India’s Digital Healthcare Services

New Delhi, 22nd March, 2018: As tech-enabled healthcare is revolutionizing care, Hyderabad-based digital consumer healthcare company, ZOYLO marked a major milestone to record the highest geography network coverage of doctors and diagnostic labs, spreading across 600 cities in 29 states of the country. As a digital healthcare ecosystem in India, which brings together the entire spectrum of healthcare services under a single roof, ZOYLO is a multi-functionality app which has already partnered with 50,000 doctors, 4000 diagnostic services and 3000+ hospitals & wellness centers.

Started with doctors, diagnostics and medical tourism services, ZOYLO is coming up with more map-based healthcare services including Electronic Health Records, e-Pharmacy, Online Consultations, Healthcard, Hospitals and Home Healthcare among others. Offering first map-based app with a hybrid technology, ZOYLO looks forward to an aggregation of every possible healthcare entity to create a rich healthcare network pan India making continuous innovative additions, to deliver its users a wholesome healthcare experience.

With ZOYLO’s reach covering healthcare services across the length and breadth of the digital India, it was learnt that Tamil Nadu has the highest number of urban internet users while online healthcare services are being availed maximum in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Mr Vinod Kumar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of ZOYLO says, “India is witnessing an unstoppable rise of digitization. Thanks to laudable central government initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India,’ that created greater awareness of leveraging the latent potentials of the digital world for the betterment of individual lives. With over 80% of the doctors and 40% of the dispensaries accumulated in our urban areas, healthcare is still a largely neglected reality to a major population of the country. ZOYLO was conceived with the vision of enhancing the quality of our every countryman’s life, by providing him with his basic right to healthcare, irrespective of his location.”

ZOYLO is the recipient of “The Best Healthcare app for the Year 2016” at the India Health and Wellness Summit, for topping the charts of being the most improvised and quick map-based website and application in India. It has also made it among “The 20 Most Promising mHealth Tech Solution Providers” as reported in the CIOReview magazine.