Trio World Academy gear up to support Earth Hour

In keeping up with its commitment to a better and safer environment, Trio World Academy will be observing the Earth Hour from 8.30 am to 9.45 am at its campus on March 23rd, 2018. As a part of this activity, all non-essential lights will be turned off. The students will spend time in meaningful and constructive activities out in the open to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment for the sustainable development of the world. Apart from this, the students will pledge for action on climate change. Trio students and staff members will be encouraged to spend time with their families, friends and neighbours and talk about the importance of saving our planet from the effects of global warming.

Students will work on making posters on the topics related to earth, pollution, save the earth, climate change etc. Street play by students on “Our actions on climate change will shape our future” will be presented on the campus. Conservation of water and proper usage of electricity are the other themes on which the student will be demonstrating their activities.

Elucidating his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Naveen K M, Managing Director, TRIO World Academy, said, “At Trio, we are delighted to continue our journey in the eco-friendly revolution by extending our support to the WWF for Earth Hour. A global event of this stature is the perfect place for Trio to encourage its students and get them thinking about the impact of energy use on a worldwide scale, a cause that Trio has always believed in.”