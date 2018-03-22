Molex’s Squba 1.80mm-Pitch Sealed Wire-to-Wire Connector System

Molex announced a Squba 1.80mm-Pitch Sealed Wire-to-Wire Connector System, which is a patent-pending design that offers an IP67 NEMA rating and carries 6.0A of current to deliver reliable power in a wide range of space-constrained applications

Molex continues to design user-friendly components to customers from many industries and application areas to provide cost effective and customized solutions to their industrial display requirements.

As an authorized distributor for Molex, Heilind Asia provides Molex products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

