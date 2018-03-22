Global Specialty Films Market Overview, Growth, Supply, Revenue and Forecast 2017-2022

Global specialty films Market Information by Material (polyesters, nylons, polyolefin, and others), by Application (Electronics, Construction, Food & beverages, Personal Care and Others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

The market for specialty films are highly driven by its characteristics such as high tensile strength, biodegradability, safety and protection, protective shield and barrier protection. Furthermore the growing importance of bio based polymers is stimulating the demand for such films. The specialty films are print friendly which helps to increase the brand value of products sealed off in them. Vendors are developing environmental-friendly specialty films because of implementation of stern environmental regulations and increasing awareness of sustainable development.

The market for such films is highly application based. Growth of flexible packaging industry owing to its rising demand in construction due to increased aesthetic values and food & beverages is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth over the next five years. It is also extensively used in electronic and transportation industry. The market size for global specialty films was valued at around USD 30 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% by the end of the forecasted period.

APAC region is the highest performing region in global Specialty Films Market. The growth of APAC market relates to consolidation in specialty films. The increasing market growth is attributed to the shifting of operating bases to developing countries like China and India by key players.

The key players of specialty films market report include- Amcor ltd., Covestro Inc., Dow Chemical Inc., DuPont USA, Honeywell International Inc., Sealed Air Inc., 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Inc., Jindal Poly Films Inc., Evonik Industries Inc.

