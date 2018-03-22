Global Bottled Water Market Investigation & Development Trends Analyzed till 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Bottled Water Market “offers a clear insight about the “Beverage” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Beverage” in the near future.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/704

Report offers an 8-year forecast for the global bottled water market between 2016 and 2024. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2016–2024). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the bottled water market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global bottled water market over the forecast period. The report aims to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global bottled water market.

Global Bottled Water Market: Drives and Restraints

Factors such as increasing health consciousness, hygiene awareness, lack of well-developed public water infrastructure and demand for functional bottled water are expected to fuel revenue and volume growth of the global bottled water market. Bottled water manufacturers are introducing new products with health benefits and new flavours which is resulting several product launches in the bottled water market. The new products offering functional benefits, better taste and convenience are preferred by consumers. Increasing disposable income and consumer preferences for bottled water over aerated drinks and rising demand for functional and flavoured water are expected to further fuel demand for bottled water across the world. Globally, the growth of PET bottles sector has led to widespread supply of bottled water, through wide network organized markets as well as several grocery and club stores. These factors are expected to bolster growth of the bottled water market in the near future.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors shaping the internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the bottled water market is observed to be comparatively high owing to a large number of major providers of bottled water products and increasing number of small domestic players in the market. The global bottled water industry is facing external competition from producers & distributors, which are adopting forward and backward integration strategies, and developing their own facilities to produce bottled water. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

Global Bottled Water Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are bottled water suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the bottled water space. Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, PepsiCo Inc, The Coca Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC., Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd, Unicer – Bebidas SA, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf., CG Roxane, LLC

Global Bottled Water Market: Segmentation

The report analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each of the packaging type segment including PET bottles, glass bottles, and others(foodservice, vending). It also analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each distribution channel and product types. A section of the report highlights bottled water demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the bottled water ecosystem, including strategic developments, latest regulations, and new product offerings in the global bottled water market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the global bottled water market, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Still Bottle Water

Carbonated Bottle Water

Flavored Bottle Water

Functional Bottle Water

By Packaging

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Others

By Distribution Channel

Super/Hypermarket

Convenience/Drug Stores

Grocery Stores/Club Stores

Others (Foodservice/Vending)

On the basis of product type, the global bottled water market is segmented into still bottle water, carbonated bottle water, flavoured bottle water and functional bottle water. Demand for bottled water has grown significantly owing to increasing consumption bottled water over any other non-alcoholic beverage. Improving hygienic conditions, health consciousness and improving living standards, clubbed with increasing consumer preferences for functional bottled water is expected to drive revenue growth of the global bottled water market.

Outlook Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/bottled-water-market

On the basis of distribution channel, the global bottled water market is segmented into super/hypermarket, convenience/drug stores, grocery stores/club stores, and others (foodservice/vending). A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for bottled water across the globe.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global bottled water market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU5

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/704

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/