For those people who feel the need of buying natural skincare brands online, here is a good news that brand Fuschia by Vkare is now available on Nykaa.com.

Fuschia’s target audience is people who believe in and understand the concept of natural skincare. Starting with 10 varieties of natural, handmade soaps, they have expanded to more than 15 Categories today, and have a range of skincare that includes day cream, anti-ageing night cream, and Bath & Body products.

Apart from being available at Nykaa.com, Fuschia works with more than 100 ecommerce portals, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Snapdeal, and Smytten. Their own e-commerce store myfuschia.com has pan-India coverage. They also collaborate with subscription boxes and a few modern retail stores.

According to Mohit Bhatia, Founder, Fuschia,“Just adding the label of natural, herbal, Ayurveda doesn’t make it so. It is the list of Ingredients used which make a difference. Having studied the never-ending market of skincare products in India and abroad Fuschia’s team realized that most labels were fraught with harsh chemicals. It’s what led Fuschia to promote ‘natural skincare’ as products essentially free of SLS/SLES, Parabens, Phthalates & Mineral oils and synthetic colours” he says.

According to Mohit, Fuschia, a team of eight (including the founders), has grown more than 100 per cent YoY since launch. “Our current GMV is Rs 50 lakh and we are eyeing more than Rs 1 crore for 2018. We are profitable. Our unit economics have been positive from Day 1,” he says.

Monthly, Fuschia sells more than 1,500 units, with an average basket size of Rs.400.

“As the ingredients we use are high priced for the quality we strive for, our products are a little pricier than most commercial brands. We believe in making products for people who swear by our quality and go on to become a loyal clientele. Our products cost from Rs 250 to Rs 1,250,” Mohit says.