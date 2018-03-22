Freyr Secures 200+ Customers Worldwide

New Jersey, March 12, 2018 – Freyr, a leading global Regulatory solutions and services provider for life sciences organizations, today announced that the organization has secured 200+ clients since the inception. It is less than a year since Freyr announced its feat of reaching 100+ clients milestone.

Last year, the organization soared its international growth with Mexico office launch in Nezahualcóyotl, Estado de México followed by Singapore, Malaysia, and South Africa. In addition, Freyr has been nominated for the IAE 2018 awards in the category of “Best Pharma Contract Services Company”.

“Freyr has always placed a tremendous emphasis on delivering world-class Regulatory support and catering high-end technical excellence in terms of the custom-built Regulatory software. We thank all our customers and global stakeholders for being part of this incredible journey” said Suren Dheenadayalan, CEO at Freyr. He also added “The momentum we are seeing today with and increased client base from all Life Sciences domains, viz. Bio-Pharma, Medical Devices, and Consumer Healthcare prove that manufacturers are increasingly relying on Regulatory best practices right from the initial stages of drug or device development. This remarkable feat has not only proved Freyr as fast-growing but also benchmarked us as compliance enablers.”

About Freyr

Freyr is a leading, niche, full-service global Regulatory Solutions and Services Company supporting, Large, Medium and Small size Global Life sciences companies, (Pharmaceutical |Generics | Medical Device | Biotechnology | Biosimilar | Consumer Healthcare | Cosmetics) in their entire Regulatory value-chain; ranging from Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence, Dossiers, Submissions etc. to Post- Approval / Legacy Product Maintenance, Labeling, Artwork Change Management and other related functions.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Freyr has regional offices across UK, Germany, UAE, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and has Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad India

200+ global clients and growing

500+ global Regulatory experts

700+ regional Regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries

ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management

ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure