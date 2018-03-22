Coastal Cosmetic Center: ILLUSIO breast augmentation

Along with all the body rejuvenation and cosmetic surgery treatments offered at Coastal Cosmetic Center, there is a new resource in Dr. Timothy Fee’s office that’s helping patients to make better decisions about how they choose to re-contour their bodies.

The ILLUSIO breast augmentation system from Illusio Imaging is a consultation tool that helps patients understand how they will look after a breast augmentation procedure. The company describes it as a “virtual mirror.” The ILLUSIO system can project before and after pictures before ever embarking on a course of surgical care.

Predictive Breast Augmentation, Enhancement or Reduction Results

Top cosmetic surgery offices invest in the new ILLUSIO system for a reason.

Women can feel more confident knowing they can evaluate their new look before their procedure. It’s not just a question of talking about how the results will look — they can see an approximation first-hand.

ILLUSIO is part of the future in digital medicine — the idea that technology helps us to predict results and gain accuracy in diagnosis, treatment and more.

Discretion and Security

Security is one of the biggest questions patients might have around the use of the ILLUSIO system. What happens to all these pictures after the doctor provides them in consultation?

A HIPAA-secured web portal ensures that ILLUSIO-related data, including pictures and video, is not distributed beyond the consultation. Only authorized individuals see these pictures. While the patients can choose to share them with others off-site, they are digitally protected from prying eyes.

Offering Choices

Another feature of ILLUSIO is its versatility. Doctors who are helping patients to explore their options can show several types of implants and procedures. They can “show and tell” how they might affect the results.

After looking at different results of ILLUSIO imaging, patients say they can chose the type of procedure or change that worked best for them. Doctors using this system have seen increases in sign-ups for these types of procedures. They’ve also seen more positive feedback after the fact on rating sites and other venues.

