Center Fruit new campaign asks consumers to make their Mood Ting Tong!

Getting bored? Center Fruit now comes to the rescue by making your mood ting tong! That is the new campaign message from Perfetti Van Melle India’s leading gum brand, Center Fruit. The campaign is based on the insight that all of us have unavoidable moments of boredom in our daily life, and a little uplift in mood in such moments can make the task enjoyable.

The story draws from mundane slice-of-life boring situations which a teenager goes through. Rohan has a deadline to submit his assignment. Rohan however finds the routine assignment boring and is no mood to complete it. He spots a Center Fruit which he pops in, and bites the gum. The flavourful splash works its magic and we see that his mood has dramatically improved. Keying in his assignment now becomes fun, almost as if the keyboard has turned into a piano. The change in mood makes a routine situation enjoyable for him and he finishes the assignment in time for submission to the professor.

The new campaign is on air from mid-March 2018 and will be on air across all major channels as well as on digital media.

Commenting on the new campaign, Rohit Kapoor, Marketing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India said “Center Fruit has always been about a great fruity taste. For the new campaign, we worked with consumers to understand their consumption experience and what Center Fruit does for them. The flavourful splash is core to the consumption experience. This is the insight which the new campaign captures – the tasty splash is a real mood uplifter. With this, the brand moves from the memorable kaisi jeeb laplapyee to a new tagline Mood Ting Tong, which resonates strongly with consumers”.

Commenting on the campaign, Anurag Agnihotri, ECD, Ogilvy Mumbai, said, “Center Fruit has always been an absolute delight to work on. After years of amazing work on kaisi jeeb laplapyee, we felt it was a good time to explore something new, still keeping the taste promise integral to the film. The basic promise is “mood enhancement” and we decided to build on this simple promise and came up with “mood ting tong”. This is the first TV commercial of what will be yet another series of crazy funny stories”.

