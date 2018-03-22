An Introduction to Offshore Companies Registration Services

For some companies, setting up an offshore company is a great solution for maximising tax expenses and benefits. This is because registering a business or company offshore allows one to place assets in another country that offers tax breaks and other concessions for foreign investors. Offshore company registration services can also protect your business from prying eyes and provide an added layer of security for your assets.

To operate in another country, you first need to create a legal entity that will be registered offshore, one popular type of which is called an IBC or international business company. This is accomplished by submitting the necessary documents and papers needed to register a company locally in the country you are interested in, and the payment of necessary fees to setup an IBC. The actual operations of the company or business need not be in the same country where the IBC is registered, but the IBC is able to enjoy tax breaks and benefits that the host country provides for investors in their territory.

Once in place, the IBC can open an offshore bank account in order to place the initial capital or loan proceeds used to finance the company. . An established address is also necessary for an offshore business, which can be a shared office or virtual office in many cases.

The traditional way to establish an offshore company is to do it all yourself. You or your authorized representative (such as your lawyer) can personally fly to the offshore destination and go through the process. This can be expensive—not to mention difficult—if you do not know how the local government and bureaucracy works. That is why many businesses often hire consultants and company formation services experts to handle offshore company registration for them. In many cases a licensed corporate services provider or registered agent is required to register a company in the jurisdiction in any case.

There are many advantages to hiring experts. These professionals have a keen knowledge of local laws and procedures for setting up a company abroad, plus the legal and business expertise that allow you to maximise and utilise tax breaks as well as other benefits that are available for foreign investors. This removes the burden of negotiating legal checks and bureaucratic processes, allowing company leaders to focus on and concentrate on the business itself. There are a number of offshore company registration services that offer consultancy and offshore company incorporation services for businesses looking to capitalise on tax benefits for IBCs and foreign investors in different countries.