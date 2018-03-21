Women in Leadership Scholarship 2018

Women in Leadership Scholarship

Newcastle University is committed to supporting innovative business women to become influential leaders. Through the Women in Leadership Scholarship, successful MBA candidates will receive mentoring support from the Business School Director, Professor Sharon Mavin, an international scholar in gender, leadership and organisation studies.

Successful candidates will demonstrate a strong track record for academic excellence and a wealth of professional experience.

Value of award: Partial award of £11,000, payable towards the cost of tuition fees

Eligibility

To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following criteria:

completed the scholarship application form including an essay of no more than 1,000 words in response to the question listed. Submissions need to be in English

hold a conditional or unconditional offer of admission to the full-time MBA for 2018 entry

have substantive managerial experience, normally of at least 3 years

ideally hold the equivalent of a UK 2:1 honours degree (applicants who fall outside of these parameters and have more relevant work experience and can demonstrate significant career progression may be considered)

perform well at interview across all competency areas

demonstrate high potential and an ambition for leadership

hold an English language qualification of IELTS 6.5 or its equivalent with no subskill below 6.0 (if your first language is not English).

Number of awards: One

Application closing date: 20 April 2018

Application form: Applications and essays will be reviewed by a panel of judges and successful candidates will be announced by 1 May 2018.

The complete application form is online.

For further information, please contact: mba@ncl.ac.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 191 208 1589

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tanya Roy | Good Relations India | +91 9999327225 | E-mail: tanyaroy@gri.co.in

Regards,

Uday Singh

Good Relations India

9582180149