Win Healthcare Awards Prestigious Brands Mederma and Jungle Formula to BEI Confluence for Advertising

New Delhi, March 21st, 2018: The advertising and branding contract for ‘Mederma’, recognized as the USA’s #1 pharmacist recommended scar and stretch mark solution and ‘Jungle Formula’ mosquito repellent has been bagged by leading advertising agency BEI Confluence.

MEDERMA is manufactured and marketed in India by Win Healthcare (a division of Win Medicare) of the UMESH MODI GROUP. Mederma is a registered trademark of MERZ Pharma (Germany), and is formulated with patented molecule which shows effective results against scars and stretch marks.

Jungle Formula mosquito repellent is UK No. 1 brand for protection against mosquitos. For years, it is known for its proven effectiveness in the most extreme circumstances. Jungle Formula Head Lice treatment range is the European market leader for head lice products. It is clinically tested and proven to be an effective head lice treatment.

Speaking on the development, Ms. Himani Modi – Managing Director Win Healthcare said, “We will focus on Over the Counter business in 2018. The division to follow growth trajectory by strengthening the scar category and by creating and becoming a leader in the stretch marks segment through brand building and top in class market execution We are happy to associate ourselves with BEI Confluence.”

Mr. Jatinder Gurwara – General Manager, Sales and Marketing at Win Healthcare said “We are on an overdrive to expand the categories of scar management and stretch marks therapy. With the right awareness and knowledge, the consumer today is ready to make a leap to buy a product that gives her a safer, better and faster relief from scar and stretch marks. We were seeking an advertising partner who was equally passionate about our brands and had a deep understanding of the FMCG category. BEI Confluence with its 360 degree strategy and innovative strategy and creative approach fitted the bill perfectly”.

On winning the advertising contract for the two iconic brands in the FMCG segment, Mr Tapas Gupta, Founder & MD BEI Confluence said, “I have seen in our 20 years journey that FMCG Category always brings out the best in us and has been the key strength of our team. MEDERMA is a globally recognised brand and we are very excited to partner with Win Healthcare to create breakthrough communication in a category filled with numerous not so effective solutions”.

BEI Confluence already has an impressive portfolio of FMCG products and the addition of these two OTC brands will fortify its position further in the advertising field.