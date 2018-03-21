The Best Fossil Watch To Include In Your Collection

Fossil, one of the leading watch manufacturers has launched a new range of watches recently. These watches have been designed keeping in touch with changing preferences of men and women who follow fashion with deep interest.

The Fossil Colleague

This collection for women comes with sparkling stone time markers and silver hands. The mother of pearl dial of the watch complements the sharply designed numerals. It has a 2 year warranty and is ideal for women who love to flaunt a bold look. Long term durability of the watch is ensured by the presence of mineral glass which protects the watch from all types of damages.

Fossil Analog

Fossil Analog, on the other hand, is meant for ladies who would love to flaunt a feminine look. The timepiece has rose-gold toned hands and highly artistic indexes. The dial matches well with the black leather strap and enables the wearer to draw instant attention wherever she goes. The watch is equipped with analogue and alarm clock features and is safe from scratches because of the presence of mineral glass. It has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and therefore can be worn even while swimming. The timepiece has a 2 year warranty.

Fossil Nate

Fossil Natehas been specifically designed for men who love the color black. The dial goes well with the stainless steel strap and forms a perfect combination with the indexes and black hands. Its three sub-dials reflect the sophisticated fashion tastes of the wearer. Accurate timing is ensured by quartz movement. The watch has a 2 year warranty and is safe from scratches because of the presence of sapphire crystal glass. It has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and therefore can be worn even during the rainy season.

Fossil Cecile

Fossil Cecile comes with a dial which signifies the success women have enjoyed in all walks of life. It has silver toned hands and indexes and has a strap made from stainless steel. The watch has a silver colored bezel which matches the design of the watch and helps the wearer to create an instant attention wherever she goes. It has a 2 year warranty and has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters. It matches well with any type of outfit.

Fossil Decker

Fossil Decker is meant for men who prefer sporting a bold look wherever they go. The watch has three round shaped sub-dials and has a stainless steel strap. A long lifespan is ensured by the presence of mineral glass which protects the watch from all types of damages. Accurate time keeping is ensured by quartz movement. It has a 2 year warranty.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/shop-online/fossil.html

