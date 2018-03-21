Tailor-made: Monitor Systems by Customer Request

Distec GmbH – leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – has strengthened their specification for customer-specific monitor systems. This allows Distec to meet customer requests for increasingly high definition image quality with maximum contrast and large screen diagonals. The demand includes visually appealing design with the latest technologies for touch, PC, and communications interfaces. In order to fulfil the variety of requirements, Distec provides tailor-made solutions in addition to their comprehensive portfolio of standard displays. “We adjust our customized displays exactly to the desires of our customers, however complex they may be,” explained Michael Dernbach, Product Marketing Manager Display Solutions with Distec. “The outcomes range from modified standard products to completely new developed monitors. At the Integrated Systems Europe Show in Amsterdam, we presented, for example, customer-specific displays with 4K UHD PCAP technology in large sizes up to 75 inches.” In addition, Distec is now able to equip industrial POS-Line touchscreen monitors with capacitive buttons on request.

Buttons and Touchscreens on One Panel

Responding to customer requests and market needs, Distec now offers optional PCAP buttons for the robust PCAP touchscreen monitors and panel PCs of the POS-Line monitor series. Although touchscreens, when indicated with multi touch, are in high demand for industrial HMI technology, they will not replace classical button control elements completely in the near future. Quite the opposite: it is even en vogue to integrate both into one panel. “Industrial customers often prefer a combination of touchscreen operation and conventional buttons,” stated Michael Dernbach. “Classic buttons mainly serve as controls for security-related commands.”

Industrial POS-Line Monitor from 15 to 24 Inches

The well-proven product family combines the newest technology with the latest, most appealing design. This provides an appropriate solution for all users requiring a robust metal housing for rough working environments, reliable 24/7 operation and (depending on use cases) a variety of different controller and front options. As needed, a CPU with passive cooling provides noiseless operation at 0 decibels and thus extended shelf life of the devices. In combination with front-end IP protection of up to IP65 and a temperature range from -25°C up to +65°C, they are ideally suited for use in harsh industrial and digital signage environments such as process and data visualization in production and logistic buildings, or digital signs in public areas.