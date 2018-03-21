Summer Special Skincare routine we all must follow!

With summer officially here, prickly heat and humidity causes excessive sweating. The skin has a tendency to have multiple skin problems like acne, tanning, pigmentation and roughness. Those killer rays, pollution and humidity that wipes off the natural glow of your skin and sometimes, invites infections.

With multiple advices and the do’s and don’ts just by simply tweaking your usual regimen can help you score clear, glowing skin again. Wondering how to indulge in proper care of your skin this summer? Try these five summer face prep steps and make anyone to ask what your beauty secret is.

Start your day by exfoliating your skin with Malu Wilz Gentle Cleansing Foam, the perfect velvety foam with microfine jojoba wax beads cleans thoroughly without drying out the skin. It keeps the skin very rich and unfolds a pleasantly refreshing scent.

Application: Foam a small amount in damp hands, massage the skin and rinse with plenty of water.

Keeping your skin hydrated through the summer is the most important and what’s best than a flash of spray on your skin with the Hyaluronic Active +FLASH SPRAY which contains two different hyaluronic acids that provide the skin with an extra dose of moisture and your skin is looks smooth and strengthened from the inside.

Application: Shake the bottle until the two phases have joined together. Then spray a small amount into the palms of the hands and apply like a serum to the face.

Repairing and treating a damage should be at the top most on your list. The Malu Wilz Thalasso Vital Treatment ensures a uniquely nourished skin. With special ingredients like the Atlantic algae extracts, tropical Cupuacu butter and hyaluronic acid help treat your damages.

Application: Apply morning and evening on cleansed skin.

Repair your skin with Malu Wilz Jojoba Peeling that contains small jojoba wax beads which provides a pleasant exfoliating effect and gently removes dead skin cells. Your skin looks visibly smoothed and refined.

Application: Apply a small amount to the moistened skin and massage in circular motions. Avoid the eye area. Wash off with plenty of warm water. Do not use on irritated or damaged skin!

The Malu Wilz AHA Peel & Prepare Mask contains fruit acids with depot effect, which loosen cement like substance of the skin and thus gradually remove dead skin cells, wrinkles, age and pigment spots making your skin appears moisturized and refined

Application: Apply the preparatory peeling mask 1-2 times a week with a fan brush to the thoroughly cleansed skin of the face, neck and décolleté. After approx. 3 min. Exposure time, remove with cool compresses.

With just a few simple changes in your everyday skincare regimen can ensure that you are all set to glow through this season and makes your skin look and feel better.