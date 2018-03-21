Skillsoft and SumTotalReceiveCorporate Social Responsibility Award from Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association

Chandigarh, March 21, 2018 —Skillsoft and SumTotal Systemswere recognized by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) duringits 3rd Annual CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility)Summit and Awards. The awards recognize innovative and ground-breaking initiatives in education and environment sustainability by member companies.Skillsoft and SumTotal received a Special Jury Recognition Award for their education initiatives.

“We are honored to accepta Special Jury Recognition Award for our philanthropic initiatives in India,” said Chad Gaydos, Chief Operating Officer of the Skillsoft Group. “This accoladerecognizes our commitment to supporting social causes through local programs aimed at developing women in the workplace and aiding underprivileged youth.The success and sustainability of our corporate social responsibility are due to defined program objectives, ownership, defined charters with monthly reviews along with internal awareness during various employee communication and engagement activities.”

One of the programsSkillsoft and SumTotalundertook in India during 2017 was to helpa school with over 250 children address the challenges of health, hygiene and a lowattendance rate. The companiescreated a schedule for employees to frequently engage with the childrenthroughinteractive sessions that includedstorytelling, yoga, drawing, painting and crafts. Also, the employees heldfrequent sessionson best practices for health and hygiene as well as built washrooms along with a wash area in the school.

Another important CSR program focused onskill development for women.Skillsoft and SumTotal partnered with theSankalp Foundation and launched a pre-primary teacher training program for 52 women. The success of the program was due to Skillsoft and SumTotal’s contribution and commitment toidentifying trainers, conducting skillsdevelopment sessions and enabling the jobplacement process. This program has been a tremendoussuccess as it enabled 44 out of 52 women to receive the Pre-& Primary Teacher Training Coursecertificationand employment.

The award selection was multi-tiered with shortlisting and then jury adjudication. Award winners were recognizedat the HYSEA CSR Summit, which was themed“CSR – Taking IT beyond Urban,Partner, Support and Volunteer.”