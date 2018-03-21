A single-board computer (SBC) is a complete computer built on a single circuit board, with microprocessor(s), memory, input/output (I/O) and other features required of a functional computer.

iWave’s new iW-RainboW-G23S RZ/G1C Single Board Computer runs Linux on a Renesas RZ/G1C, power efficient Dual-core ARM Cortex A7 CPU @ 1GHz. The iW-RainboW-G23S is the industry’s first Single Board Computer launched based on Renesas RZ/G1C SoC, which debuted earlier this year.

The power-efficient RZ/G1C SoC integrates the 3D capable PowerVR SGX531 GPU and supports full high-definition video encoding and decoding, making them ideal fit for human-machine interface (HMI) applications. Other target applications include Access Control, Industrial Control, Healthcare devices, Point of sale, IoT, Home & Office automation and White goods & appliances.

The RZ/G1C Single Board Computer supports up to 2GB DDR3 and 8GB or more of eMMC, plus a microSD slot and SPI flash. The SBC has 2x USB 2.0 host ports, Gigabit Ethernet port, micro-USB port and HDMI port are also supplied, along with a CVBS input jack and optional CVBS output. The board supports dual 40Pin expansion connector where additional IO interfaces like LVDS display, CAN, UART and GPIO ports are supported.

For development purpose JTAG connector and serial console also supported in the SBC. A third 20-pin connector includes serial debug and other interfaces.