NL4S, Supplier Of Premium Outdoor Equipment, To Sell Meals Ready To Eat

NL4S, the top supplier of premium outdoor activity meals, is now ready to offer MRE products through their internet website. Armed with a commitment to bring only the best meals to outdoor sports enthusiasts, NL4S offers the XMRE and OMeals brands of Meals Ready to Eat.

NL4S, an acronym for No Limits For Sports, is a company run by athletes, lovers of the outdoors and seasoned entrepreneurs. This gives them a keen insight into the needs of those who love camping, fishing, canoeing or easy-going hikes through the forest.

Dedicated to ensuring the best e-tail store on the web, NL4S offers more pictures and product descriptions than any other MRE seller. Outdoor sports enthusiasts have long argued about the benefits and drawbacks of using MREs as rations. NL4S aims to help those still on the fence. Their goal is to ensure any potential customer knows what they’re buying before they buy it.

NL4S takes its dedication to helping outdoor enthusiasts to the next level by offering numerous sales and discounts. For anyone interested in purchasing MREs they offer sales every season, sometimes up to 35% off the normal price. They also offer individual MRE packs such as the 1300XT from XMRE or the Plain Oatmeal dish from OMeals. For those interested in keeping up with future sales and product releases, NL4S offers a newsletter.

NL4S has over 15 years of combined experience in business and outdoor sports. This gives them a passion both for sales and equipment. They have proven time and again that they’ll go the distance to ensure their customers get the most sturdy and lightweight equipment available. They know they carry only the best because they use the products themselves.

Further proving their dedication to customer service, NL4S offers an easy, straightforward return policy. If a customer is unhappy with their product for any reason, they can return it for a full refund. NL4S makes customer satisfaction their highest priority, which is why they carry only the best and won’t force a customer to keep a product they don’t like.

NL4S may only now be branching into MRE products, but their dedication to the great outdoors makes them an all-service stop for other enthusiasts. From camping backpacks to river tubing, from mountain climbing to nature hiking, NL4S offers products, tutorials and anecdotes via their blog. They’ve been working hard to make the great outdoors more available, and they’ll be working to do so for many years to come. Find out more about the latest MRE products offered by NL4S at https://www.nl4s.com

Contact:

Helen Miller

Address: 175 SW 20th Way, Unit N12, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Tel: 1-866-610-2650

Email: info@nl4s.com