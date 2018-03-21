More pilots are moving to Excel Pilot Logbook

It’s a simple-to-use spreadsheet that takes all of the hard work out of a traditional paper logbook. As well as acting as an electronic backup logbook for pilots, it automatically calculates and summarises flight hours, lets you know if you are current on particular aircraft, or current for instrument flight as well as many other features.

The logbook can be easily imported into Excel, Numbers, LibreOffice, OpenOffice and even the free Google Sheets App that can be accessed in the cloud. Users can add an unlimited number of entries, calculations are done automatically and the entire spreadsheet is colour coded to make things easier to read.

More pilots than ever are choosing Excel Pilot Logbook over other alternatives because of its simple, user-friendly design and value for money. They don’t lock you in with expensive subscriptions; instead they offer the logbook at a competitive one-off fee.

“Your logbook is exactly what I was looking for. I wanted to stay clear of expensive, subscription-based apps and was planning on making something myself in Excel. I’m reasonably competent at it but when googling for ideas on how to format it all I found your option, which made my life easier and seems well worth the $$.” – Matt, Charter Pilot

Excel Pilot Logbook is an expert in creating simple-to-use spreadsheets for pilots. Their other products, the Aircraft Load Sheet and Aircraft Maintenance Tracker, are popular options for pilots and aircraft owners due to their simple one-off pricing, conformity to regulations in separate countries and their ease of use.

