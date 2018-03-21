Mantra Labs partners with MongoDB as system integration partner

Mantra Labs is a product and technology services company across different domains in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services.

MongoDB, differentiates itself from other data platforms by being the only database that combines the foundations of relational database management systems (RDBMS) with the innovations of NoSQL databases.

We are announcing our system integration partnership with MongoDb, designed to help enterprises accelerate our digital transformation and application modernization initiatives with next generation database solutions. https://www.mongodb.com/partners/mantra-labs

Mantra Labs founder and CEO, Parag Sharma says:

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with MongoDB. In past we used Mongo in several applications with our clients coming from both enterprise and startup worlds, and mongodb successfully fulfilled the objectives of those applications. Mongo is scalable, and have features to configure it to the requirements of every individual organisations’ needs. On top of it, great support from Mongo have always helped us cruise through times when we needed any help”

For more information, please write at hello@mantralabsglobal.com