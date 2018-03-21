Enjoy Spectacular Beauty of Niagara Falls from a Magnificent Hotel

This featured press release is all about a renowned hotel – Microtel Inn & Suites that helps travelers to make their vacations pleasurable and memorable.

With Easter just a few days away, it is the right time to make last minute plans for holiday and what better way to have a fabulous vacation then to take an Easter break in wonderful city- Niagara Falls. Whether you are visiting the city with family, spouse, or friends, the place has lot to offer there is something for everyone. If you’re planning to come down to Niagara Falls with kids and family, the general advice to book a hotel that is smoke-free and located in a place that is complete secure and well-developed. The best name in this regard, without any doubt, is our top-rated hotel i.e. Microtel Inn & Suites.

Our hotel is situated very close to all major attractions of the city, and some of them are Niagara Wine Trail USA, Bridal Veil Falls, Cave of The Winds, Maid of the Mist and Seneca Niagara Casino. No matter whether you are coming with family or friends, you will get delightful staying experience at our place. Our hotel is perfect for all types of voyagers. Each of our rooms is well-equipped with great facilities such as flat screen televisions, coffee/tea maker, hair dryer, clean and comfortable beds, etc. Beside this, you can avail a lot of amenities, for instance, free Wi-Fi, laundry, luggage hold, ATM, free parking, 24 hour reception desk, elevator, daily housekeeping, sundry shop and so on. There is also a free breakfast facility for all the guests.

If you are coming for Easter break and seeking for the attractive Easter Holidays Deals 2018 Niagara Falls, WNY, then you can contact to our staff members without any hesitation. Our staff members are multi-lingual and very supportive and thus, you will not face any difficulty while talking to them. The best thing is that we give early check-in and late check-out facility to all our guests, and thus you can check-in or check-out whenever you want. Being the best hotel, we provide comfortable accommodation and excellent facilities to the customers at incredible rates, and therefore, you can book our rooms without concerning about your pocket. If you have any question regarding our services, then you can speak to our staff members over the phone. Alternatively, you can explore our official web portal to get more information about our hotel!

PR Contact –

Microtel Inn & Suites

7726 Niagara Falls Blvd,

Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Website – www.microtelniagarafalls.com