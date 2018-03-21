ARE YOU SUMMER READY YET? SUMMER-PROOF YOUR MAKE UP WITH BEYU

Summer is here and while the season is all about vacations, beach side ventures and outdoor escapades, it’s not easy to maintain your glam look with the soaring temperatures. Melting make up, smeared eyeliner, and super-sticky lipstick can give you jitters and you can struggle to get your fresh and pretty look back. Worry not, as BeYu- the German Color Cosmetic brand brings forth few summer must haves that will save you from any melting mess despite the rising temperatures. BeYu is all set to infuse some excitement in your summer make up regime with its magical products that will ensure your make stays long and appears natural. Here is the round-up of some of the BeYu must haves for summers:

· Velvet Matt Foundation: An ideal product that gives you an oil free, non-greasy look. The perfectly matte and powdery finish offers you a long-lasting result.

Price: Rs. 1750/-

· Stay Matt Make up base: A perfect mattifying and pore refining make up primer with an ultra-light texture which is ideal for any make up base. This product gives more durability to your makeup.

Price: Rs. 1750/-

· Liquid Eye liner waterproof: Offers you an intense color coverage. The brush is designed in such a way that it gives a fine line and precise application.

Price: Rs. 900/-

· Beauty Queen Volume Mascara waterproof: If you are looking for an ultra-voluminous look then then Beauty Queen Volume Mascara is a must have in your kit. The pure color pigment gives you intense black lashes.

Price: Rs. 1050/-

· Color Biggie for Lips and more: The product gives you a long-lasting impact with a durability of upto 6 hours. The color biggie is waterproof and offers an intense matt effect.

Price: Rs. 800/-

Berzin Irani, Make-up artist BeYu, says, “Summer time is when your Makeup should be light not too heavy , a primer is a must have before makeup as it makes your makeup last longer and makes your makeup look smooth and prevents it from cracking in the summer heat.

Use of compact powders are a blessing for touch-ups during Summer heat. Here I would recommend we add BeYu Transparent Fixing powder to our BeYu product list recommended for Summer. As it’s the perfect compact for any skin type, for makeup touch-ups to your foundation in the summer’s. Moisturising your skin with a water based moisturizer is the key to keeping your skin hydrated before makeup in the summers.”

Brave the humid weather and rejoice the summer month with confidence, only with BeYu – your ideal travel companion.