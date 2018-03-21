6 Unique Watches From Citizen That Stand Out

One can vouch on Citizen brand if he is looking for something cheap yet exclusive. They have some really eye catchy timepieces that draw all eyes when a wearer wears it. Here are some collections by Citizen that are best sellers and loved by all.

Citizen Chronograph

This chronograph watch by Citizen comes with an appealing colour contrast. The watch has a 40mm round case. It has a black bezel and a light-coloured leather strap. The case material is steel and glass material is mineral crystal. The watch comes with quartz movement and 2 years warranty. Ideal for men who are looking for something that is affordable yet exclusive.

Citizen Analog

If you are hoping to gift something truly wonderful to your man, this is the timepiece you should choose. The Citizen Analog Black Dial comes with some attractive features like dual dial, digital display and quartz movement. The watch also comes with upto 100 metres water resistance and 2 years warranty. The watch has a round case of 42mm diameter. The bezel is silver and perfectly contrasts the black dial.

Citizen Eco Drive

This unique watch from the Citizen Eco Drive Collection is designed to perfection. The blue dial, gold bezel and two-toned strap complement each other to create a aesthetic look. It has a 39mm round case that is made of steel. It features a date display. It is a unique piece for men who are classy. What is more? It comes with a 3 years 3 months and 3 days warranty.

Citizen Casual

This watch from the Citizen Casual collection is an ideal gift for the modern day trendy men. It comes with day and date features. The round steel case has 42 mm diameter. It comes with black dial, black bezel and a mineral glass glass material. It has 30 m water resistance and 1-year warranty. An ideal watch that makes the wearer feel proud.

Citizen Sports

This is surely a one of its kind watch. The distinct colour combination and the truly sporty look are things that will lure you. It falls in the Eco Drive Category’s Sports Series. It has a chronograph and day, date display features. It has a round case of 44 mm diameter which is made of steel. The dial is black in colour. It has a water resistance of upto 100m and quartz movement. This timepiece comes with a warranty of 2 years.

Citizen Wicca

Swelling in feminine grace, this watch is a perfect pick for all the women who enjoy being womanly. It comes with a pink dial and gold coloured arrows as well as time markers. It has a silver bezel, glass material of mineral glass and stainless steel strap.

