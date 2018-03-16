Winners of the APAC 2018 International Chamber of Commerce Awards Announced

Singapore – EventBank, the leading provider of the chamber of commerce management and event management software , recently announced the winners of the 2nd annual APAC 2018 International Chambers of Commerce Awards. The winning chambers of commerce and executives were announced during the first-ever online conference for the chambers in the Asia Pacific ‘ APAC 2018 Chambers of Commerce Online Conference ‘

The Awards recognize chambers’ efforts toward improving their communities during the past year. The judging committee was looking for efficient chamber operations, happy members, innovative engagement programs, events that bring value, and passionate chamber leaders who are not afraid of changes. The APAC 2018 International Chamber of Commerce Awards has seen a huge increase in the number of the applications for each category with almost every country in the Asia Pacific represented in the applications.

“We are very happy to see so many chambers in the region applying for this year’s APAC Chamber Awards. It was extremely challenging to decide on the winners as all applying chambers have achieved great results in the past year. I want to congratulate all the winners and thank every participating chamber of commerce for all the hard work they are doing for the benefit of their members,” said Eric L. Schmidt, CEO of EventBank. “We will continue supporting chambers of commerce not only with our chamber software, but also by creating more useful content and initiatives like ‘APAC 2018 Chambers of Commerce Online Conference’ in near future.”

This year’s Awards included five categories and the Awards went to two nominees in three of the five categories this year. EventBank congratulates all the winners for their outstanding achievements:

Executive of the Year

Siobhan Das, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia

Member Engagement Program of the Year

Malaysian Dutch Business Council

Large Chamber of the Year

Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI)

President of FKCCI, Shri K. Ravi, commented, “We are honored and privileged to have been conferred the prestigious “APAC 2018 Chamber Award” in the category “Large Chamber of the year “. It is especially gratifying to note that our Chamber has been recognized as one of the best among Asia Pacific region in its 102nd year of existence. It motivates us to further excel in the future.”

Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI)

Medium Chamber of the Year

British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce

European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia

Small Chamber of the Year

Norwegian Australian Chamber of Commerce

American Chamber of Commerce in Mongolia

About APAC 2018 International Chambers of Commerce Awards & Online Conference

The APAC 2018 International Chambers of Commerce Awards & Online Conference, organized by EventBank, recognized chambers of commerce in the Asia Pacific for efforts towards improving their communities during the past year. APAC 2018 International Chambers of Commerce Online Conference brought together international chambers for a one-day online event focused on the best practices, innovative chamber processes, and engaging member programs. More information about the Awards and the online conference can be found at http://www.apacchamber.com/

About EventBank

EventBank is a leading cloud-based engagement management technology company that provides chambers of commerce, associations, event organizers, marketers, and businesses in more than 20 countries around the world with solutions designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges. EventBank’s innovative products combine the best event management, membership management, email marketing, CRM, and mobile apps into one all-inclusive platform. Learn more about EventBank at https://www.eventbank.com

