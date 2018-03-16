WILD STONE Commits 25000 USD – For the ‘EMERGING PLAYERS’ at NIDAHAS CUP 2018

– In the last 4 played matches Shikhar Dhawan (India), Jaydev Unadkat(India), Liton Das(Bangladesh) and Manish Pandey(India) have bagged the Title-

March 2018: WILD STONE, a leading fragrance brand for men and a co-sponsor of the on-going T20 Tri-Nation tournament- Nidahas Trophy, recognises the most noticeable player of the match and rewards them with – ‘Emerging Player’ title after every match played. The sum of 2500 USD and a title trophy for “Most Noticeable Player of the Match” are handed over by the McNROE representative to the winning player. The tournament which is held to facilitate Sri Lanka’s 70 years of Independence is a 10 match series played between Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.

In the last 4 matches played; Shikhar Dhawan (India) , Jaydev Unadkat(India) ,Liton Das(Bangladesh) and Manish Pandey(India), have bagged the WILD STONE “Emerging/Most Noticeable player of the match” award. This is the first time WILD STONE sponsors an international tournament which reflects brand’s growth commitments to international markets.

Besides recognizing the spirit of sportsmanship, the brand is currently hosting a contest for its growing consumer base in the island country. Contest winners stand a chance to get audience passes and watch the match live at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, WILD STONE’s Facebook Page also features candid shots of stadium audience captioned as #WILDSTONENoticeableCelebrities amongst other interesting digital campaigns