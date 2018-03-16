Whole Slide Imaging Market Keyplayers 2018- Philips (The Netherlands), Siemens (Germany), Positron Corporation (U.S), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. and CardiArc Ltd.

The Global Whole Slide Imaging Market 2018 – Growth, Trends & Forecasts 2017 – 2025 Report has been published. It provides updated in 2018 year analysis of industries from Diagnostics, Healthcare, Healthcare Services, Laboratory Testing Markets.

Segmentation based on Type includes:

By Type of Radioisotope

Technetium-99m (TC-99m)

Thallium-201 (TL-201)

Iodine (I-123)

Others

Type II

Market competition by top manufacturers:

Philips (The Netherlands)

Siemens (Germany)

Positron Corporation (U.S)

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

CardiArc Ltd.

Digirad Corporation

Gamma Medica Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Segmentation based on Application includes:

Cardiology

Lymphoma

Thyroid

Neurology

Others

The whole slide imaging market can also be segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America accounts for the highest market share due to the presence of a large number of hospitals and labs adopting whole slide imaging.

Table of Contents –

1 Whole Slide Imaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Whole Slide Imaging

1.2 Whole Slide Imaging Segment By Type of Radioisotope

1.2.1 Global Whole Slide Imaging Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Type of Radioisotope (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Whole Slide Imaging Production Market Share By Type of Radioisotope (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Technetium-99m (TC-99m)

1.2.4 Thallium-201 (TL-201)

1.2.5 Iodine (I-123)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Whole Slide Imaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Whole Slide Imaging Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Cardiology

1.3.3 Lymphoma

1.3.4 Thyroid

1.3.5 Neurology

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Whole Slide Imaging Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Whole Slide Imaging (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Whole Slide Imaging Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Whole Slide Imaging Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Whole Slide Imaging Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Whole Slide Imaging Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Whole Slide Imaging Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Whole Slide Imaging Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Whole Slide Imaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Whole Slide Imaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Whole Slide Imaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Whole Slide Imaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Whole Slide Imaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

