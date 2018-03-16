Waste to Energy Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics, Industry Demand, Segment And Strategic Analysis by 2023

Waste-to-energy is the process of generating energy in the form of heat or electricity for industrial processing and for district heating systems from the primary treatment of waste. WtE is a form of energy recovery. These technologies can be applied to different types of waste: from the semi-solid to liquid and gaseouswaste. Most WtE processes produce electricity or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels. The current most known WtE technology formunicipal solid waste(MSW) processing is burning in a combined heat and power (CHP) plant. MSW generation charges are influenced by economic development.

The high rate of population growth, the rapid urbanization and the economic expansion of developing countries are driving the growth of this market. Moreover, growing venture capital and private business investment in the sector of waste-to-energy is expected to influence positive growth. Encouraging government guidelines in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives and increasing environmental worries for the use of non-renewable resources is expected to propel the growth for the coming year. Health worries due to emission of vent gasses via thermal WTE technology has been a major restraint for the industry over past few years.

The report on global waste to energy market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the waste to energy market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global waste to energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global waste to energy market covers segments such as technology. The technology segments include thermal and biological.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waste to energy market such as, C&G Environmental protection Holding Ltd., Covanta Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Keppel Seghers, China Everbright International Ltd., Foster Wheeler AG, Plasco Energy Group Inc., Velocys, Xcel Energy Inc., and Veolia Environment SA.