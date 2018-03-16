United States Agrigenomics Market Report 2018: By Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022|MDF

The Global Agrigenomics Market was worth USD xxxx billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.8 %, to reach USD 13.56 billion by 2021. The increasing of technologies which are advanced like high throughput and automation structures has delivered interest amongst those who are doing studies and for those who are using next generation structures in this marketplace.

Decreasing the time (because of upward thrust in velocity sequencing of output) for acids of nucleic sequencing has reduced the price of sequencing of DNA tactics. This in return has reduced the whole fee of studies projects of genomic. Thus lowering the sequencing price is expected to effect favourably through machines which are costly. Marker help choice and breeding is predicted to be the best developing segment. As a result, research groups in markets that are evolved have opted for upgradation in era like removal of genetic disease and marker assist selection and breeding.

The rapid growth of technology like sequencing within the marketplace has made the high throughput and much less price according to piece. Making this element, the NGS technique is handled as efficient device and value-powerful for different sorts in their own way. Crop researches who are assisting the packages of NGS in agrigenomics for genomic assisted selection and genomic breeding have end up the using factors for the industry.

Agrigenomics Market is segmented on the premise of utility, goal, Sequencer Type and area. Based on software Market for Agrigenomics is segmented as plants and cattle. Based on Objective Market for Agrigenomics is segmented as DNA Extraction & Purification, DNA/RNA Sequencing, Genotyping, Gene Expression Profiling, Marker-Assisted Selection, GMO/Trait Purity Testing and Other Objectives. Based on Sequencer kind Market for Agrigenomics is segmented as Sanger Sequencing, Illumina Hi Seq Family, Pacbio Sequencers, Solid Sequencers and Other Sequencer Types.

Major gamers on this market are Eurofins Scientific Se (Luxembourg) , Agilent Technologies’ Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific’ Inc. (U.S.) ,LGS Limited. (U.K.) ,Illumina’ Inc. (U.S.) , Zoetis’ Inc. (U.S.) ,Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Galseq Srl Via Italia (Italy) , Agrigenomics’ Inc. (U.S.) ,Biogenetic Services’ Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

