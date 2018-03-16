Sukhad Yatra Mobile Application for Highway Utilities

Launched on March 7, 2018 by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Sukhad Yatra is the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI’s) final version of its highway utilities mobile application. It has been downloaded more than 40,000 times and is adding over 250 users each hour.

Besides helping commuters find amenities and Toll gates, and pay the invoice before arriving at the gates, the highway application is bolstering the Central government’s highway modernisation and digitalisation enterprise.

Designed and developed by ComVision (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sukhad Yatra’s built-in features allow motorists to find civic amenity centres on and near national highways. These centres include the NHAI’s Wayside Amenities (WSA) structures such as Highway Nest and Highway Nest (Mini), besides amenities that fall outside the NHAI’s purview.

Since the government’s autonomous highway agency is establishing WSAs, including the upcoming Highway Village, on all national highways, the mobile application’s GPS trackers will soon include all those landmarks.

Important information for the reader:

The Union government through the NHAI has initiated a cluster undertaking to modernise India’s highway sector and accelerate its drive to digitalise the public sector and its services. The undertaking includes several projects, such as WSA and Electronic Toll Collection (ETC). The WSA project provides advanced civic amenities at strategic points along national highways to improve quality of commuter experience.

ETC incorporates RFID-encoded FASTag stickers to invoice commuters and deduct the Toll fee at dedicated electronic tolling lanes, in order to decongest highway Toll booths and gantries, prevent fraudulent practices, and digitalise monetary transactions among other reasons and benefits for the commuter.

To enable and support these initiatives, Sukhad Yatra provides seven features – such as Nearby Toll Plaza(s), Toll Plaza Enroute, Buy Fastag, Know Your Highway, Near By, Report An Issue, Report Summary, and Rate Us.

The functions and benefits of these features are as follows:

• Nearby Toll Plaza(s) helps commuters find the nearest Toll gates. It helps travellers find their way accurately and re-route at any time if navigating on the wrong route. The feature also mentions the government-mandated tariffs for passing through the plazas.

• Toll Plaza Enroute uses satellite GPS to locate all Toll booths on the way to the commuters’ destinations, and check the applicable tariffs instantly. This helps reduce fraudulent practices by Toll authorities.

• Buy FASTag allows motorists to buy FASTag stickers, use its integrated RFID services at Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) lanes, and make automated electronic payments before reaching the Toll gate.

• Know Your Highway displays the name of the highway the commuters are on, and the highway they must choose if they want to travel between two stations. It helps users pre-plan their journey.

• Sukhad Yatra’s Near By uses Google Maps to locate restaurants and hotels, fuel stations, hospitals, ATMs, and other services near the user’s coordinates on national highways. This also includes Nest and Nest (Mini) services, and soon, Village.

The government also expresses its aim to involve the highway sector’s most important stakeholder, the commuter, in road infrastructure development. To this end, it uses the NHAI’s highway utilities application as a vigilance tool for road safety and development. Users can upload images or written complaints on dilapidated or damaged roads, congested highways, failing toll-plaza authorities, damaged amenities, and any other infrastructure or managerial issues they encounter on highways.

The Sukhad Yatra is projected to grow by a huge margin in the coming months. The continued success of the mobile application will drive the government’s Digital India and highway modernisation projects further.

The highway mobile application is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

For more details visit – www.nhai.gov.in