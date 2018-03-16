SPORTINA EXIM INTRODUCES ‘PROMAXIMA’, HOUSTON BASED FITNESS EQUIPMENT IN INDIA

Sportina will be representing Promaxima as a sole distributor for the Asian market

Sportina Exim Pvt. Ltd. has for over two decades benchmarked itself as a one-stop-shop for complete sports infrastructure requirement complying with the highest international quality standards that puts the company as a key leader in the industry. Sportina has now introduced ProMAXima, a Houston based company to India, who are the gym equipment manufacturers, having an experience of more than 45 years in CARDIO, STRENGTHENING & CROSS-TRAINING. Sportina will be representing as a sole distributor having exclusivity for Asian market.’

Announcing the launch, Henry Sheth, Director, Sportina Exim Pvt. Ltd. said, “For over four decades ProMAXima has been the most preferred name in the commercial fitness industry worldwide and we are proud to partner them for the Asian market. ProMAXima products are designed to meet rigorous quality standards, endless pursuit of innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction. SPORITNA will be presently targeting leading condos, hotels, gyms, health clubs, colleges, residential complexes and sports arenas nationally”.

For years Pro Maxima has been providing quality fitness equipment to the U.S. Army, US Navy, US Air-force, US Marines, US Coast Guard, FBI and CIA. ProMAXima’s professional design team help optimize the layout of the facility to ensure they get the equipment and results they desire in order to remain happy and healthy. Sportina’s mission is to increase sports awareness by developing sports infrastructure in schools, colleges, universities, clubs, private houses & sports stadiums for indoor – outdoor areas which would create deep fitness awareness in public & private sector pan India.

The commercial fitness market in India has seen exponential growth over the years due to various factors like introduction of new age gyms, fitness services, rising chronic health disorders and healthcare awareness programs. With rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, technological advancement and changing lifestyle the gen next is dedicating more time on fitness with a firm penchant towards healthy living.

About Sportina Exim Pvt. Ltd.:

For over two decades SPORTINA has benchmarked itself as a one-stop-shop for complete sports infrastructure requirement complying with the highest international quality standards. We supply and install synthetic sports surfaces (approved by respective international federations) and also execute turnkey projects for Synthetic Athletic Running Track, Hockey Turf, Squash Court, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Badminton Court, Multisport Surface (synthetic and turf) with the required civil construction as per the federation’s requirement. With the support of expert professionals from across the globe, SPORTINA, in collaboration with its renowned global partners provides its clients with customized end-to-end solutions for their sports infrastructure needs. Sportina always promotes next generation sports surfaces & equipment with latest innovative techniques from world’s leading manufacturers.

Sportina has earned a significant reputation for their ability to effectively balance innovation suitability and efficiency in the achievement of identifying sports needs, sourcing right products, representing overseas manufacturers and producing unique selling solutions as per International parameters. The process of integration begins with unusually comprehensive preliminary study papers that accurately reflect how a company’s product representation and selling needs globally can be translated into a marketing reality. During this important stage that requires ongoing communication, thoroughness and the desire to explore alternate solutions of the product/ brand’s total scope in defined through a formidable marketing structure on the reliable base and support of their principles and a clear, mutually satisfying direction is established.

For more information visit: http://www.sportina.in