RESTOP Products to be Featured at Cascade River Gear’s Spring Thaw Open House

Portable, disposable travel toilets perfect for river adventurers.

Escondido, Calif. – On Saturday, March 17, 2018, RESTOP will join Cascade River Gear at its Spring Thaw Open House in Boise, ID, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. While at the popular river equipment retailer, RESTOP will display a range of its environmentally-friendly travel toilets and raffle off items at its booth, including:

• RS1 Liquid Waste Bags: These bags contain super absorbent polymers and enzymes that can absorb a full 20 ounces of urine. Ample toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS2 Solid & Liquid Waste Bags: The patented “bag within a bag” design safely contains and neutralizes human waste. Like the RS1 bags, toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS2W Wilderness Waste Containment Pouch: Five waste bags packaged in a durable mesh tote to provide an easy way to carry out used bags.

• The Go-Pack System: When no restrooms are available, this handy backpack carries a toilet seat that can also be converted into a shaded seat for resting weary legs during long hikes. Includes three waste bags.

• RS500 Privacy Shelter: Available in the original opaque material or camouflage pattern, this sturdy, collapsible shelter affords complete privacy and folds into a convenient hands-free carrying case. Also available with an optional NEMO Helio shower.

All RESTOP products are lightweight, designed for easy use by men, women and children, and convenient to transport when boating, hiking, fishing, hunting, or enjoying other activities where access to restrooms is limited. By containing human waste, which can contain chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and bacteria, the products help prevent damage to the environment. All RESTOP waste bags can be safely disposed of in regular trash receptacles since they are approved for landfills in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“For outdoor enthusiasts like Cascade River Gear shoppers who want to enjoy nature and reduce their impact in the process, our toilets are the perfect solution for any rafting or kayak trip,” said Sales Manager Lou Ortego. “With RESTOP products, users can reduce human waste pollution along riverbanks, keeping our waterways safe for enjoyment and use by people and animals alike.”

RESTOP is currently offering free shipping on all orders to the continental United States. The products are available for purchase through its website at www.Restop.com, and at retailers throughout the country (see www.restop.com/retailers for a current list) and at some national parks. For more information about RESTOP solutions, visit www.Restop.com.

About RESTOP

RESTOP is a division of American Innotek, a privately-held company. RESTOP specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative, portable human waste disposal products. Its ISO-certified manufacturing facility is located in Southern California. For more information about RESTOP solutions, visit www.Restop.com.