Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by type of device (handheld, mobile ultrasound devices), type of application (cardiovascular, obstetrics/gynaecology, gastro, musculoskeletal and point of care/others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Portable Ultrasound Devices Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

Market Insights

Rapid technological advancements coupled with huge investments in the healthcare sector and support from governments and private organizations for the research and development resulting in innovation and introduction of portable medical devices. Growing incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for home healthcare fuelled the growth of portable ultrasound devices. The rising demand for home healthcare and point of care diagnostics have led to the introduction of these portable ultrasound devices into the market. These devices can be folded into a small package whenever there is a need for transportation. In addition, these devices can be connected to computer to view digitally generated images and send directly to the clinician for further treatment. Portable ultrasound devices help patients minimizing their cost of treatment by avoiding their traveling to hospitals. The technology has progressed to the point where there is little difference between the high-end portable devices and the low-end cart-based systems when performing typical exams. These are some of the driving factors fueling the growth of the market in the coming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global portable ultrasound devices market covers segments such as, type of device and type of application. On the basis of type of device the global portable ultrasound devices market is categorized into handheld ultrasound devices and mobile ultrasound devices. On the basis of type of application the global portable ultrasound devices market is categorized into cardiovascular, obstetrics/gynaecology, gastro, musculoskeletal and point of care/others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global portable ultrasound devices market such as, Analogic Corporation, Hitachi Healthcare, Fukuda, Mindray, Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medical, Siemens Healthcare, Sonosite/Fujifilm and GE Healthcare.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global portable ultrasound devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of portable ultrasound devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the portable ultrasound devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the portable ultrasound devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.