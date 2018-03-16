PHOTOWALLI GAADEE CELEBRATES WOMEN, ON THE OCCASION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY.

This year to celebrate the women she met on the road, photographer and solo traveller Saadiya Kochar collaborated with Café De Art, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, for an exhibition on women, from different states. Titled, ‘Women by Photowalli Gaadee’, the underlying theme of the exhibit, was India belongs to everyone.

In 2017, the photographer travelled over 16,000 kms to spread the message of universal brotherhood. Travelling through various terrains, going from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Gujarat to Calcutta, she covered over 18 states in one go. By the end of 2017, Saadiya had covered 21 states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and five union territories.

Despite, having spent over a decade in Kashmir, photographing and interviewing women, the photographer found it challenging to convince female subjects. ‘Women per se are far more cautious, than men, especially when you are asking them to affirm to a statement like, ‘Yes! India belongs to everyone irrespective of their gender, their state or their religion.’ At this time, whether we like it or not, it is a political statement to make! It’s hard to convince a female subject to pose with a map of India that states that, in a short period of time. But nothing is more beautiful and challenging to shoot as a subject, other than the essence of a woman,’ states the 38-year-old photographer who is worked extensively on the female form.

The show is on till the 22nd of March at Café De Art, after which the photographer will head towards the North East, to continue with the series.