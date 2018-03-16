Peptide Therapeutics Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017 – 2023

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023. The report presents analysis global as well as regional markets of Peptide Therapeutics over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

North America is the dominant region in global peptide therapeutics market followed by Europe region both in terms of value and value. Whereas, Asia Pacific projected to grow at highest CAGR by having potential growth in this region, due to contribution of key markets such as India, China, and South Korea. Increasing prevalence of metabolic disorder is the major market driver of global peptide therapeutics market. Moreover, increasing cancer population across the globe, Technological advancement in peptide therapies, and research and development activities in order to develop new drugs is the other growth driving factors.

Regionally, North America is the largest and dominated market globally and it is anticipated to retain its dominance by accounting largest market shares during forecast period of 2017 to 2023. U.S. and Canada are the key contributors in this region. Presence of major market players in this region and technological advancement in this region have contributed to great extent in regional growth. Whereas, Asia Pacific region expected to emerge as most dynamic region with highest CAGR during forecast period. Asia Pacific represents lucrative healthcare industry growth across globe, and has made this region to grow at highest CAGR.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Peptide Therapeutics. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Peptide Therapeutics that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The companies covered in the report include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Bachem Holding AG, and Amgen Inc

