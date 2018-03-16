NHAI Mobile Application Sukhad Yatra Draws 40,000 Downloads in First Week

Sukhad Yatra, the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI’s) highway utilities mobile application, has been downloaded more than 40,000 times in the first week of its launch by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 7, 2018. According to government analytics, the mobile application has been adding 250 new users every day since.

The highway utilities application – designed and developed in partnership with ComVision (India) Pvt. Ltd. – has been introduced to aid in the modernisation of the highways sector and the commuter experience. The software application forms also a part of the Central government’s initiative to digitalise the public sector and its services.

The Google Maps – powered Sukhad Yatra app offers several inbuilt highway utility tools, such as Nearby Toll Plaza(s), Toll Plaza Enroute, Buy FASTag, Know Your Highway, Near By, Report An Issue, Report Summary, and Rate Us.

The functions and benefits of each of the features of the highway application are as follows:

Nearby Toll Plaza(s) helps commuters find the nearest Toll gates on national highways. This helps travellers find their way accurately and re-route at any time if travelling in the wrong route. The tool also mentions the standard tariffs for passing through the Toll plazas.

Toll Plaza Enroute uses GPS to locate all Toll booths on the way to the commuters’ destinations, and check the applicable tariffs almost instantly. This negates fraudulent Toll collection practices.

Buy FASTag – NHAI-FASTag collaboration – allows motorists to buy FASTag stickers, use its integrated RFID services at Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) lanes, and make automated electronic payments before reaching the Toll gate.

Know Your Highway displays the name of the highway the commuters are on, and the highway they must choose if they want to travel between two stations. It helps users pre-plan their route.

Sukhad Yatra’s Google – powered Near By locates the restaurants and hotels, petrol bunks, hospitals, ATMs, and other services in proximity to the user’s coordinates along highways.

Report an Issue, Report Summary, and Rate Us form the NHAI application’s automated feedback mechanism. Motorists can register their grievance against any highway Toll authority or service.

Complaints registered via Report an Issue are stored in a centralised database and redressed expeditiously. The mechanism also allows users to rate its services, which are then used to initiate corrective action.

The highway utilities application is expected to get downloaded by several more highway users in the next few weeks, and, subsequently, is poised to grow fast. In the first week of its launch, the NHAI application’s average user rating has reached 3.9 from 3.5 (on a scale of 5). The continued success of the mobile application will drive the government’s digitalisation and transparency drives such as Digital India and highway modernisation projects such as ETC further.

Sukhad Yatra is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.