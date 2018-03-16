Natural Gas Liquids Market Analysis including key players Chesapeake Energy Corp., Bp Plc, Range Resources Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc,

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Natural Gas Liquid Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023. The report presents analysis global as well as regional markets of Natural Gas Liquid over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Natural Gas Liquid market was dominated by the Middle East region followed by the North American and Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquid market. On the basis of countries, the U.S., Qatar, China and India led the global Natural Gas Liquid market. The growing demand for Natural Gas Liquid in the ethane, propane and butane application has played a major role in driving the Natural Gas Liquid market across the globe. Similarly factors such as growing globalization leading to an increase in investments, new establishments for Natural Gas Liquids extraction and wide range of Natural Gas Liquid usage such as petrochemical feedstock, heating, cooking and vehicle fuel are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global Natural Gas Liquid market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for ethane, butane and propane with their application in petrochemical industry is the key factor driving the growth of global natural gas liquid market. Furthermore, rising demand for natural gas liquid products in refineries such as to convert ethane into ethylene by steam cracking, propane used for cracking petroleum into gasoline and iso-butane to increase the octane number of motor gasoline to improve its quality will drive this market globally. Moreover, increasing population with changing lifestyle and high residential usage of propane and butane products for burning, heating and cooking which in turn will drive the global natural gas liquid market over the forecast period.

Natural Gas Liquid is used for the applications such as petrochemical, residential, construction, automotive, commercial and others. The report identifies the largest application for which Natural Gas Liquid are used. Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for the Natural Gas Liquid market over the Forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Natural Gas Liquid market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Natural Gas Liquid. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Natural Gas Liquid that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The companies covered in the report include ExxonMobil Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp., BP Plc, Range Resources Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SM Energy, ConocoPhillips Company, Swift Energy Company, Statoil ASA, Linn Energy LLC, Chevron Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., and Alkcon Corp.