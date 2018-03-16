Nalanda bid to help students shed exams fears

Hyderabad, 16 March, 2018: It is that time of the year when students from the primary to high school are caught in the grip of examination fever.

It is common to hear about thousands of students suffering from an unknown fear of the annual examinations, particularly when they are round the corner. To most, it is the make-or-break litmus test.

Irrespective of whether the student is burning midnight oil or not, the fact is that most of them become victims of stress-related issues as they are worried that they could lose out in the battle for academic excellence to their peers. Consequently, they become vulnerable on the day of reckoning, which is a tragic reality.

Even more ironical is that many reportedly become so depressed following fears that they might fare below average or even fail that they contemplate resorting to extreme steps like attempting suicide.

In keeping with its mission to make it simple for students and also reduce the burden of parents and guardian, who also become nervous when their wards appear for examinations, the premier Nalanda Educational Institutions on Friday (March 16) took an initiative that has been well received and appreciated.

The management’s intended purpose was to ensure that the students would be refreshed and fully motivated when they enter the examination hall.

It conducted an exclusive interactive session for its annual exam-bound students on ‘Stress Management’ in its premises. It was attended by over 200 students and guardians.

The large gathering was awakened by the wonderful pep talk delivered by acclaimed Master Spirit Life coach and best-selling author Sheila Ram Mohan, who is also a popular NLP-K practitioner. Further motivation came from educationist, M Srinivas Raja, Vice-Chairman of Nalanda Educational Institutions.

Sheila Ram Mohan was so very convincing in the manner the students were advised in the art of mastering stress management and multi-tasking that one could see the youngsters transformed with the extent of self-confidence they gained on the conclusion of the learning session.

Srinivas Raja reiterated the lofty traditions pursued by Nalanda Educational Institutions, which included emulating the ancient Indian education systems, as the platform to set new standards of excellence in the field of education. He advised the students to constantly upgrade their knowledge and be on the right track for a bright future.

Former District Education Officer (DEO) A N Sudarshan Rao, a recipient of the prestigious ‘best academician award’ for representing 2020 Vision programme, and M Surya, creative psychologist from Harvard University, and a mentor to students of Nalanda added to the erudition by narrating lessons learnt from their personal experiences.

It was almost like a practical class for all the students, who attended the session and who could in turn educate their batch-mates, who missed out on the session.

There was a look of relief on their radiating faces, which explains the rapt attention with which they listened to the sermons and the motivation they all derived to concentrate on their subjects with no fear of examinations.