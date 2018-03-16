Life Pro Pet Has Started A New 30% Off Promotion For Their All In One Dog Supplement On Amazon

Life Pro Pet has started a new 30% off promotion on amazon.com for their new all in one supplement for dogs.

Their new all in one supplement for dogs contains probiotic powder, glucosamine and turmeric for joint and hip support, and for a limited time, dog owners who want to make their dogs happier and healthier can get 3 bottles of their supplement at 30% off.

They must use this link http://www.dogtrainingmastery.com/supplement-sale and the code XD3W96ZK on amazon.com checkout page and instead of paying $60 for 3 jars of dog supplement, they can get them with only $42.

Their new all in one supplement for dogs is the only dog supplement created this way and many vets consider that it will become a best seller on amazon for the benefits it provides to dogs.

This all in one supplement is very easy to administer and dog owners must simply add a small scoop of supplement powder with the dog food. It is tasteless so the dog will not realize it’s consumption but will see the benefits.

The supplement was mostly created for increasing dog’s longevity, dogs with digestions problems as well as older dogs with joint and movement problems, even the ones with infections or dogs that have followed a treatment with antibiotics.

About us:

Life Pro Pet is an established DOG supplies company, with over 100.000 clients and recently has started selling dog supplements on Amazon.com, as a new sales channel.

Contact:

Samantha B

Company: Life Pro Pet

Address: 128 Main Street, 03262, Lincoln, NH

Telephone No.: 603-745-8971

Website: http://www.dogtrainingmastery.com/supplement-sale